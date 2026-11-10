Renowned Social Activist Sanjit "Bunker" Roy Dies At 81

Renowned social activist and Barefoot College founder Sanjit Bunker Roy, who spent more than five decades working for rural development and women's empowerment, died at his home in Tilonia in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday morning. He was 81.

Roy breathed his last in the presence of his wife, noted social activist Aruna Roy, and others close to him, people associated with him said in a statement here.

"Bunker Roy passed away peacefully at 6.15 am this morning with Aruna and others around him. He went as he wanted to, in his own home in Tilonia, surrounded by some of the countless people who loved and cared for him deeply and passionately," the statement said.

Activist Nikhil Dey said the funeral will take place in Tilonia at 4 pm.

Roy founded the Social Work and Research Centre, popularly known as Barefoot College, in Tilonia in 1972. What began in a Rajasthan village went on to become an internationally recognised institution for rural development.

His work was based on the simple belief that villagers, even those without formal education, could acquire technical skills and solve problems in their own communities.

Barefoot College trained rural people in solar energy, water conservation, education, healthcare and livelihood-related activities. Its programmes placed particular importance on involving women in village development.

One of its best-known initiatives trained rural women, including those who had never attended school, to install and maintain solar lighting systems.

The women underwent practical training and returned to their villages to provide electricity to households in remote areas. The programme later expanded beyond India, bringing women from several countries to Tilonia for training.

The institution also worked on rainwater harvesting, rural education, healthcare and traditional crafts.

Education initiatives of Barefoot College included night schools for children who were unable to attend regular classes because they worked or helped their families during the day.

Roy's approach to development drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's ideas of village self-reliance. He believed that rural communities should not have to depend entirely on outside experts for basic services, according to people close to him.

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