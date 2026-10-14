Rats, Cockroaches, Spoiled Food: 3 Domino's Outlets Lose Licences In Mumbai

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration FDA has suspended licences of three outlets of fast food chain Domino's Pizza in Mumbai amid the ongoing festive season, over several food safety violations.

The outlets were part of 19 food establishments, including 17 in Mumbai and two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, whose licences were suspended with immediate effect.

The three Domino's Pizza outlets are located in Parel, Marol, and Borivali. Apart from them, licences of Amina Hotel and Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd. were also withheld. The food regulator cited severe health hazards at the suspended eateries.

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The eateries had cockroach infestations, food packets gnawed by rats, were using spoiled food and burnt oil, and storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian items together.

The FDA issued an immediate suspension order for the food safety license of Instacart Services Private Limited, whose outlet is located in Lower Parel.

The suspension follows a detailed facility inspection conducted by a Food Safety Officer on October 13, 2026.

The inspection report revealed cockroaches roaming on food storage racks and rat droppings scattered near the stored food items. A dead rat was discovered under an empty storage rack. Officials also documented peeling wall plaster, broken floor tiles, and sticky, oily floors. A 5-kg bag of was found torn and spilled directly on the floor.

Additionally, leaking milk packets and spilled buttermilk/curd were causing a sour, foul stench across the premises. The facility's frozen room was found to be extremely unclean, with blackened surfaces and a massive accumulation of ice on the racks. Management failed to provide medical certificates for workers, and employees were observed handling items without gloves or head caps.

The facility also lacked adequate drinking water and effective pest control measures.

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The FDA said during actions in Mumbai and other parts of the state, the watchdog seized 24,406 kg of suspected sub-standard, unsafe and mislabelled food stock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Greater Mumbai divisions, amounting to Rs 50.19 lakh.

Two edible oil repacking units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Orgisattva Foods and Jyotirling Foods had their licenses suspended, with adulterated oil stock worth over Rs 39 lakh confiscated.

Officials also took action against food items in the Konkan and Greater Mumbai divisions and seized stock worth Rs 1.17 lakh, resulting in four cases and four arrests.