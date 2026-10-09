Rat Seen Swimming In Vessel Full Of Gulab Jamun In Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration continued its crackdown against eateries that did not follow health and hygiene norms on Wednesday, as it raided a shop where a rat was found swimming in a vessel full of sugar syrup and gulab jamun.

The department took note of a viral video that showed the rodent swimming in the sugar syrup and trying to climb out of the vessel.

The incident took place in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi district.

The FDA team raided Harish Gulab Jamuns' shop in the Gabi Nagar area of Bhiwandi. It also ordered the shop to be shut down till further investigation.

Earlier this month, the FDA suspended the licences of eight eateries, seized 1.3 tonnes of chemically ripened bananas, and confiscated banned gutkha and adulterated milk in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

The agency also seized prohibited food products worth Rs 31.14 lakh from three establishments in Mumbai and arrested three people after filing cases.

Last week, a dead rat was found inside a Mysore Masala Dosa in Mumbai.