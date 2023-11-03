Raman Singh, Once BJP's Star In Chhattisgarh, Now Fights For Relevance

In 2018, Mr Singh was BJP's longest-serving chief minister.

A lot can happen in five years, and few know this better than Raman Singh.

When elections in Chhattisgarh were rolling around in 2018, Mr Singh was riding high and had been the longest-serving chief minister from the BJP. With a term of 15 years, the former Union minister had beaten Narendra Modi by three years and Shivraj Singh Chouhan by two. He was also the undisputed face of the party in the state.

Come 2023, however, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan has beaten Mr Singh's record and, to add insult to injury, the BJP has declared that it will fight the elections "under collective leadership". Things have come to such a pass that Mr Singh said recently that he would not say no if the party offered him the chief minister's post.

Known as 'chawal wale baba' for his innovative Public Distribution System schemes, Mr Singh was born in 1952 in Kawardha in undivided Madhya Pradesh to an advocate and a homemaker. He pursued Ayurveda and completed his Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from the Government Ayurveda College in Raipur in 1975.

Electoral Journey

Around this time, Mr Singh became associated with the Syama Prasad Mookerejee-founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later merged with the Janata Party. After the Janata Party dissolved in 1980, its former members, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani went on to form the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP.

Mr Singh was appointed the youth president of Jana Sangh's district unit in 1976 and won his first election in 1983, becoming a municipal councillor in Kawardha.

Seven short years later, he contested the Assembly elections for the first time and was elected an MLA from Kawardha. Elections were held in 1993 and Mr Singh was elected again. He faced his first loss five years later, when he was defeated by Congress' Yogeshwar Raj Singh, the scion of the Kawardha royal family.

In a spectacular bounce-back, however, Mr Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Rajnandgaon seat, defeating Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Motilal Vora. The unlikely win earned him the title of a giant killer as well as a place in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet at the Centre as the minister of state for commerce and industry.

Despite the demand first arising in the 1920s, a separate state of Chhattisgarh was created under the BJP-Led National Democratic Alliance in 2000. The party failed to reap the electoral benefits from this, however, with Ajit Jogi of the Congress emerging as the state's first chief minister.

When the next elections were held in 2003, the BJP managed to secure a majority on its own by winning 50 of the 90 seats. The BJP's main face in the state, Dilip Singh Judeo, was mired in a corruption scandal and that led to the party turning to Raman Singh to be the chief minister.

15-Year Term

In his 15 years as chief minister, one of Mr Singh's biggest achievements was the overhaul of the public distribution system, which earned him the sobriquet of 'chawal wale baba'. He also pushed through the Chhattisgarh Food Security Act, 2012, which was meant to provide food and nutritional security.

On the flip side, his government faced allegations of large-scale corruption. The creation of a state-sponsored militia, Salwa Judum, to take on Maoists in the state also proved very controversial after allegations of violence against villagers.

Election Loss And What's Next

In the 2018 elections, the Congress swept the state, winning 68 of the 90 seats and reducing the BJP to just 15 from the 49 it had won in the previous polls. This put Mr Singh on a sticky wicket and the BJP has not declared him the chief ministerial candidate for this year's elections, which will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

With the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government appearing popular thanks to its social welfare schemes, Raman Singh, now 71, faces one of the toughest battles of his career.