'If Disqualified, My Politics Is Over': Sources On Sachin Pilot's Stand

Sachin Pilot has denied any tacit deal with the BJP. (File photo)

As the Supreme Court hears his case against his own party, Sachin Pilot, sources close to him told NDTV, feels, "If I am disqualified, my role in politics is over."

The top court today has to weigh in on whether it can intervene to stop Mr Pilot from being disqualified as an MLA in Rajasthan, along with an entourage of 18 other legislators, who have sided with him in his confrontation with the Congress.

The party says that Mr Pilot & Co can be removed as members of the legislature because they have acted against the Congress by ignoring orders to attend meetings held recently by Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Mr Pilot's adversary. Mr Pilot contends that anti-defection laws do not hold when the house is not in session and that his no-show at party meetings is a gesture of dissent and freedom of expression that cannot trigger punitive action.

"If I win the court battle, I will continue to fight for my rights within Congress," those close to Mr Pilot said, reiterating a claim that the Congress and others have found hard to stomach - that he is not joining the BJP, a proclamation first made to NDTV two weeks ago. "Why would I want to bring down the Congress government, when the idea is to change the leadership (in Rajasthan)", he is reported to have said.

Two Sundays ago, Mr Pilot, then serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, took his show on the road by driving down to Delhi -he said he had 30 MLAs in his corner, enough to bring down the government of Mr Gehlot. His express demand was to replace Mr Gehlot as the head of the Congress government. To ensure his posse was not poached, he placed them in a resort in Manesar near Delhi with access cut off for Mr Gehlot and the Congress.

Mr Gehlot did the same for his lot of about 100 MLAs, planting them in a hotel near Jaipur where movies, cooking classes and yoga sessions have been conducted to keep them entertained. The yoga hasn't helped mellow things- Mr Gehlot has issued a series of very personal put-downs against his former deputy, describing him as "nikkamma" (worthless) and "an innocent face that disguised deep betrayal."

"Gehlot abuses me but is not reprimanded by the high command," Mr Pilot vented to sources last night. It is true that the Gandhis, the First Family of the Congress, have made it clear that they would like to work out a way to retain Mr Pilot. However, their emissaries have made it equally clear that Mr Pilot must begin talks without any strings attached. So, even as it sacked Mr Pilot as Deputy Chief minister and moved to remove him as an MLA, offers of a return to the fold have been conveyed.

Mr Gehlot apparently did not get the memo - to ensure that Mr Pilot is put in a position so red-hot that he cannot consider a reconciliation with the Congress, the Chief Minister has shot off his mouth about Mr Pilot's many shortcomings, in injudicious language.

Representatives for the Gandhis had told NDTV that in his conversation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr Pilot asked to be made Chief Minister within a year -something that is not within the realm of possibility. Mr Pilot's aides, when asked about this, did not respond but his comments to them on wanting a change of leadership in his home state point to the role he is eyeballing.

While Mr Pilot shrugs off any allegations of a tacit deal with the BJP, the fact that he chose Haryana, ruled by the party, to host his MLAs and his choice of lawyers - Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, both at the top of their game who represent the the BJP and/or the centre in important cases (Mr Rohatgi was the Attorney General till 2017) - suggest he is not bereft of BJP support.