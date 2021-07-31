Rain Live Updates: 22 Injured As Rain Collapses Jail Barrack In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

Rain: The Yamuna river in Delhi has breached the danger mark (Representational)

Twenty-two prisoners were injured, one of them grievously, after a wall of a barrack in Bhind district jail of Madhya Pradesh collapsed early on Saturday, an official said. The wall of barrack number 6 caved in around 5.10 am, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI over phone. The police officer said that the jail building was quite old and the wall might have collapsed as a result of incessant rains over the last couple of days.

Delhi on Friday sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna floodplains, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the rain situation across states:

Jul 31, 2021 12:03 (IST) Cars Submerged As Heavy Rain Leaves Ranchi Roads Flooded

Scores of cars were submerged in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday after heavy showers over the last 24 hours deluged the capital city. The roads have turned into mini canals, with water gushing in from everywhere.

Jul 31, 2021 10:08 (IST) In Delhi, Yamuna Water Level Recedes Below Danger Mark

The water level in the Yamuna receded below the danger mark of 205.33 on Saturday morning, a day after the Delhi administration sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the river floodplains. On Friday, with Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital.





Jul 31, 2021 10:03 (IST) Orange Alert Issued For Delhi, Moderate Rain Predicted Today

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the national capital and major traffic disruptions. The department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, and orange alert also for Monday. The national capital recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the weather department said.

Jul 31, 2021 09:59 (IST) Water Level At Jharkhand's Patratu Dam Touches Danger Mark

The water level of Jharkhand's Patratu dam touched the danger mark on Friday due to heavy rainfall, an official said. In the wake of continuous rain in the upstream of the Nalkari river that meets the Damodar river, the Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) Estate Department announced that its one of the eight gates would be opened on Saturday to maintain a safe water level, the official said.



