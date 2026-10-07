INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: A day after opposition leaders were stopped near the Election Commission office in Delhi, the INDIA bloc is taking to the streets again with a fresh march at Jantar Mantar today. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "All INDIA alliance partners will protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar today."

The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka added, "Until our demand is met, we will continue to protest." The bloc is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises, barely 200 metres from the poll body office, and asked to be allowed to meet the Election Commissioners.

Their sit-in began around noon and ended after 8 pm, when a large number of police personnel removed Gandhi from the premises and put him and others into police vans and buses, as the MPs resisted. Gandhi and others were released after 10 pm, following about two hours in detention.

Follow the live updates of INDIA Bloc protest: