INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: A day after opposition leaders were stopped near the Election Commission office in Delhi, the INDIA bloc is taking to the streets again with a fresh march at Jantar Mantar today. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "All INDIA alliance partners will protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar today."
The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka added, "Until our demand is met, we will continue to protest." The bloc is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises, barely 200 metres from the poll body office, and asked to be allowed to meet the Election Commissioners.
Their sit-in began around noon and ended after 8 pm, when a large number of police personnel removed Gandhi from the premises and put him and others into police vans and buses, as the MPs resisted. Gandhi and others were released after 10 pm, following about two hours in detention.
Follow the live updates of INDIA Bloc protest:
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Barricades, Paramilitary Forces Deployed To Stop INDIA Bloc Leaders
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place on Ashoka Road near Jantar Mantar. Multiple layers of barricading and a large deployment of paramilitary personnel have been stationed along the entire route to block Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders from marching towards Jantar Mantar.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc MPs Stand Atop Buses In Jantar Mantar
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: 10-Day Advance Permission Mandatory For Protests At Jantar Mantar, Says Delhi Police
Delhi Police said that organising any meeting, demonstration, sit-in, or protest at Jantar Mantar requires prior permission from competent authorities, citing Supreme Court guidelines and standing orders.
According to the police, applicants must submit permission requests to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, at least 10 days before the scheduled event.
Additionally, police reiterated that protests, demonstrations, and sit-ins remain strictly prohibited across the Central Vista area, including India Gate, C-Hexagon, Man Singh Road, Janpath, and adjoining lawns.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: Bloc Leaders Meet Over Dinner At Delhi's Janpath To Plan Next Steps
Following a day of high-voltage political drama in the national capital, which included a dharna led by Rahul Gandhi and subsequent detentions, leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc gathered at Sagar Ratna restaurant on Delhi's Janpath.
The meeting was hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to strategise their next steps as the opposition ramps up its offensive over the "vote chori" allegation and continues to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
INDIA bloc MPs attended a lunch meeting hosted by Congress President Shri @kharge. LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and other senior leaders were also present. 📍 New Delhi https://t.co/HRXrOHeRyJ— Congress (@INCIndia) October 7, 2026
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates | INDIA Bloc To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today: Mallikarjun Kharge
He said, "No matter how many cases are filed against us to protect the rights of the people, we will not be afraid or stop."
INDIA गठबंधन के सभी साथी आज जंतर-मंतर पर ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे। जब तक हमारी मांग पूरी नहीं हो जाती, हम प्रदर्शन करते रहेंगे। चुनाव आयोग जो भी कर रहा है, उसके पीछे नरेंद्र मोदी हैं। मतलब मोदी जी खुद लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इसलिए हम सभी पार्टी के लोग मिलकर देश के लोगों को बताना चाहते हैं कि उनका अधिकार छीना जा रहा है। जनता के अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए हमारे ऊपर कितने भी केस कर दिए जाएं, हम डरने और रुकने वाले नहीं हैं।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 7, 2026