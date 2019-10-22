PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone 'Excellently Convey' #BharatKiLaxmi, Says PM

PM Narendra Modi replied to video that PV Sindhu tweeted on #BharatKiLaxmi campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today endorsed a video tweeted by world champion badminton player PV Sindhu on women's empowerment theme on Diwali. PM Modi also tagged actor Deepika Padukone, who appears in the over two-minute-long video.

"India's Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, PV Sindhu and Deepika Padukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi," PM Modi tweeted.

The #BharatKiLaxmi hashtag on social media refers to a campaign being run by the government to recognise women who have, "through perseverance, diligence, extraordinary performance and talent", brought "glory to their families, society and the country", according to the official website of the campaign.

Those who wish to participate in the campaign can share their entries in writing or upload photos or videos on the page of the government website.

Actor Deepika Padukone appears at the end of the video tweeted by PV Sindhu on #BharatKiLaxmi

Along with the video, PV Sindhu tweeted, "Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM Narendra Modi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let's celebrate womanhood."

"A normal life, mighty dreams, like everyone else's. But who knew, to be able to live these dreams isn't as effortless as wishing for them. Will I be able to do it... But the determination to push through was sky high. And to give up was never an option for her..." Deepika Padukone says in the video.

Towards the end, PM Modi's voiceover comes. "There must be many such women who through their hard work, determination and talent are making their parents, our society and our country proud. This Diwali, can we call come together to pay our respects and salute these incredible women."

Every year on International Women's Day on March 8, the Women and Child Development Ministry confers the "Nari Shakti Puruskars" to women, organisations and institutions who have done remarkable work on women's issues. The award carries a citation and cash.

