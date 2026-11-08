Punjab Gangster, Wanted For Killings And Extortion, Deported From Ethiopia

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Punjab Police has secured the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia after a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab, with support from central agencies.

According to preliminary investigations, Gurwinder alias Afridi was allegedly operating from abroad and directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and other organised criminal activities in Punjab.

The Punjab Government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, highlighting the priority attached to tracking down the fugitive.

The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across several countries in Asia, South America and Africa. Punjab Police coordinated with national and international agencies to trace the accused and secure his deportation from Ethiopia.

The Punjab Police also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and other central agencies in facilitating the international operation.

The deportation marks a significant breakthrough in the state's efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks and bring gangsters operating from foreign countries to justice. Further investigation is expected to establish the extent of the accused's alleged involvement in criminal activities and his network's operations in Punjab.

