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Praful Patel Meets Sharad Pawar In Hospital, Rejects Buzz Of Political Discussions

The 85-year-old NCP (SP) supremo was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after discharge from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was undergoing treatment since Monday.

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Praful Patel Meets Sharad Pawar In Hospital, Rejects Buzz Of Political Discussions
Patel told reporters he keeps meeting Pawar and Supriya Sule on and off since they share family ties.
Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel on Thursday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy hospital to inquire about the latter's health.

The 85-year-old NCP (SP) supremo was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after discharge from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he was undergoing treatment since Monday.

Patel told reporters he keeps meeting Pawar and Supriya Sule on and off since they share family ties.

Rejecting speculations of political discussions in the hospital, Patel said it was not a place to talk politics.

Patel and other senior NCP leaders had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, triggering a political buzz as NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her sons Parth and Jay were not present.

The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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