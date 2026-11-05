Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Poll Body Announces Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 6 States

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Poll Body Announces Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 6 States
The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.
New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective States and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
SIR In Six States, Election Commission Of India, SIR
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com