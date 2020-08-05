Recycle Kitchen Water: PM Modi In Blog On Water Conservation

PM Modi shared tips to save water by sharing a traditional drip irrigation technique on his blog.

Appreciating people's interest in conserving our ecology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a traditional technique to save "our most precious resource" - water - using simple earthen clay pots. He also urged people to recycle soiled water from their kitchens through the story of a teacher in Gujarat's draught-prone region of Saurashtra.

PM Modi shared the traditional "drip irrigation system" to water plants on his blog and welcomed people's response to his tweet on planting trees to mark the birth of a daughter. Your interest in conserving ecology is welcome, he said.

"Take an unglazed clay pot (matka) and place it underground, parallel to the roots of the plant or small trees. Fill it with water, cover it with the lid and cover the place. For about a week, you do not need to water the plant again. The pot will act as a natural drip irrigation vehicle," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also shared a heart touching story of how a teacher in Saurashtra taught children to grow trees when water is scarce.

"The teacher asked students to bring soiled water left after washing of utensils at home... and were then asked to water the plants with the soiled water. As days passed, the students and school officials had a lush green garden before themselves!" he wrote, ending the blog by urging people to share more such tips and "do our bit".