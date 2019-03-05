PM Modi To Kick-Off Second Day Of Gujarat Visit: LIVE Updates

PM Modi will also distribute PM-SYM pension cards to select beneficiaries (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his two-day tour of his home state Gujarat, will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Gandhinagar's Adalaj. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan. He will also address the gathering there. After that, PM Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana or PM-SYM. At Gujarat's Vastral, PM Modi will mark the launch of the pension scheme for the unorganized sector workers, the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan, through the online fund transfer to beneficiaries.

PM Modi will also distribute the PM-SYM pension cards to select beneficiaries.

The PM-SYM along with the health coverage provided under 'Ayushman Bharat' and life & disability coverage provided under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana' and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, will ensure comprehensive social security coverage for the workers in the unorganized sector at their old age.

BJP chief Amit Shah will also be addressing today the launch and inauguration of schemes and booth workers program at Godda, Jharkhand.

