On Ayodhya Case, PM Says Congress Sought Early Resolution For 2019 Polls

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over the Ayodhya issue today

The Ram temple issue - over which a tumult is on in Ayodhya today -- found resonance in Rajasthan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it up to attack the Congress. Right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP ally Shiv Sena are holding parallel programmes in Ayodhya today, pushing for the construction of temple bypassing the legal aspect.

In Alwar, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of politicizing the issue. "When the Ayodhya hearing was on, some Congress leaders of Rajya Sabha asked that the case be resolved before 2019 because of the elections. Is it right to drag the country's justice system into politics," news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

"When some judge of the Supreme Court is trying to do justice to a sensitive issue like Ayodhya, the lawyers of the Congress threaten the Supreme Court judges with impeachment," he added.