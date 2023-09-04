Pics: Top Lawyer Harish Salve Gets Married At Private Ceremony In London

Harish Salve exchanged vows with bride Trina in the presence of close friends.

Harish Salve, one of the country's top lawyers and former Solicitor General of India, had a private wedding ceremony in London on Sunday. Harish Salve exchanged vows with bride Trina in the presence of close friends.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani flew to London attend the wedding. Other top businessmen, including Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia, and Gopi Hinduja also attended the reception.

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and his girlfriend and model Ujjwala Raut were also photographed at the wedding.

This is the 68-year-old senior lawyer's third marriage. He divorced his first wife Meenakshi in 2020 and married Caroline Brossard.

Mr Salve has been part of several high-profile cases including the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. The Tata Group and Reliance are among his prominent clients.

He served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.