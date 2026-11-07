Over 100 Men Surround Amritsar House, Open Fire. Several Injured

Around 100 armed men allegedly surrounded a house and opened fire in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar district. The attack, reportedly triggered by an old rivalry between two groups, left a young man with a bullet injury and several others injured.

The injured man, identified as Sandeep Singh, was shot in the leg and also sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons, including a kirpan and datar. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for treatment. The victim's family claimed that six to seven people were injured in the violent confrontation.

100-150 Attackers Allegedly Surrounded The House

Recounting the incident, Vishal Singh, a member of the victim's family, alleged that the attackers arrived in a large group, surrounded their house in Akalgarh Dhapian village in Amritsar's Jandiala area and launched a coordinated assault using firearms and sharp-edged weapons.

According to Vishal, the two groups had been involved in a dispute stemming from an old rivalry. He claimed that his family cultivates around 50 to 70 acres of agricultural land on lease in the village.

Alleging that the rival group had planned the attack, Vishal named several individuals, including Maninder, Gurmukh, Kuki from the Tarn Taran/Tarapur area and Akash, along with unidentified men.

The family alleged that the attackers were carrying 18 to 20 pistols, 12-bore guns, kirpans and datars. They allegedly surrounded the house before opening fire and attacking those present with sharp-edged weapons.

A bullet reportedly fired from a .30-bore pistol struck Sandeep in the leg, while pellets from a 12-bore gun were also fired during the confrontation. The family claimed that the sudden attack and ensuing chaos left six to seven people injured.

The victims have demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and stringent action against the accused.

Police Reach Hospital, Investigation Underway

Following the incident, police officials swung into action and reached Guru Nanak Dev Hospital to assess the situation and meet the injured.

Police officer Harpal Singh, accompanied by his team and village panchayat members, visited the hospital and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Harpal Singh said the incident took place between 1.30 pm and 2 pm.

He confirmed that a clash had taken place between two groups and that firing was reported during the confrontation. Sandeep sustained a gunshot wound to his leg as well as injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

The officer added that police were recording statements from the injured and the victim's family. An FIR would be registered under the relevant sections of law after the statements were recorded.

Regarding the number of rounds fired and the recovery of empty cartridges from the spot, Harpal Singh said these aspects were part of the ongoing investigation. Police teams are examining the crime scene and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events.

He assured that strict legal action would be taken against everyone found involved in the attack and that no accused would be spared.

The incident has triggered concern in the area, with the alleged involvement of such a large group of armed attackers and the use of firearms in broad daylight raising serious concerns over law and order.