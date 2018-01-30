Once A Daily Labourer In Bengaluru, He Declared Income Of Rs 40 Lakh

34-year-old Rajappa who was arrested during a special drive against drug trafficking "revealed" this during his interrogation, according to the police. The accused, who had been on the police radar for a while now after a tip-off, was arrested from his home in a posh locality of the city. 27 kilograms of marijuana found in his possession has been seized. A kilogram of the seized material is estimated to cost around Rs 40,000, a senior officer of the narcotics control bureau told NDTV.
Rajappa came to Bengaluru from Chamrajnagar district of southern Karnataka, an area where the contraband seems to be easily available. He first started supplying it to his co-workers and slowly built a network of his own, after which he quit the job of a labourer around four years ago, police said.
Police say they have informed the income-tax department of the "revelations". Cops are also on the lookout for four of Rajappa's accomplices.