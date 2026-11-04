On Camera, Flames Leap Out As Gas Cylinder Catches Fire At Bengaluru Home

In a frightening incident from Bengaluru, gas leaking from an LPG cylinder being delivered to a house caught fire, and flames continued to leap out of it for over a minute.

A video that is going viral shows a delivery agent placing the cylinder on the doorstep of a house in Malleshwaram, unaware that an oil lamp was by the door. The man can be seen taking off the cylinder's cap, possibly to prepare for its installation, when a sharp hissing sound is heard.

Within a split second, the flame from the lamp envelops the cylinder and threatens to engulf the delivery agent, who is seen running for his life. The cylinder falls onto the floor, shooting flames that char plants kept near the door.

Two pieces of clothing on the railing catch fire, and the delivery agent rushes back to grab them and put them out. He kicks the cylinder farther away from the house and is then handed water in a utensil by someone inside.

He pours the water on the fire and goes inside to fetch some more.

Pouring water on an LPG fire is, incidentally, the wrong thing to do. It not only fails to kill gas flames but also carries the risk of the cylinder exploding because of a cool liquid interacting with its hot casing.

LPG cylinder fires should be put out with appropriate dry chemical fire extinguishers or by smothering the flames with a blanket or bucket.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

