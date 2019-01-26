Tight Security In Delhi As India Celebrates 70th Republic Day: 10 Points

Women power will be on full display during the 70th Republic Day parade on Saturday.

New Delhi: On India's 70th Republic Day today, the celebrations are going to be special. It will be the last big public event before the national election due in four months. The parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the chief guest at the event. Mr Ramaphosa was invited by PM Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina last year. Twenty-two tableaux of states and central government departments, and performances by school children will be part of the 90-minute parade. From modern to traditional, the themes will be an eclectic mix of folk dances, music and drama. Following the arrests of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Thursday in Delhi, several-layer security network comprising 25,000 policemen has been spread across the city.