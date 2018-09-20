Dramatic Visuals Show Fierce Fight Between Cobra And Dog To Save Puppies

The video shows the dog barking ferociously and then pouncing on the cobra to save her puppies.

The residents of Odisha's Bhadrak area woke up to the sounds of ferocious barking and hissing on Tuesday night. They managed to capture the dramatic visuals of a fierce fight between a poisonous cobra and a dog after the reptile bit two of her puppies.

Cobra attacks puppies, dog tries to save them.

The dog and her seven puppies had taken a shelter under the staircase of a house at Satabhauni bazaar when a cobra slithered in and bit the two puppies, leaving them dead. The video shows the dog barking ferociously and then pouncing on the cobra to save her puppies. The cobra also can be seen in an attacking mode as it inches closer to the dog who continuous to bark aggressively to keep it away from her puppies.

The snake rescuer captured the cobra and then posed with it.

The neighbours immediately alerted a local snake rescuer who timely intervened, captured the cobra and took it away in a jar.

The rest of the five puppies are safe.



(With inputs from ANI)