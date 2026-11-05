Odisha Cop Jumps Into Pond To Evade Arrest After Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe

An Odisha Police sub-inspector allegedly jumped into a pond to escape the clutches of a Vigilance team after accepting Rs 10,000 as a bribe, but he was pursued through the water and apprehended, an official said on Wednesday.

Sujit Kumar Mahanta, posted at Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district, was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe amount from a complainant to settle a case registered against him. Mahanta was the investigating officer in the case, a Vigilance official said.

The sub-inspector had called the complainant to a secluded spot outside the police station. After accepting the money, he fled on spotting the Vigilance team and jumped into a nearby pond when officers pursued him.

The Vigilance personnel also entered the pond and apprehended him, the official said.

During subsequent searches of his office, government quarters and other properties, officials seized Rs 1.55 lakh in cash from his rest room adjoining the police station.

A case has been registered against Mahanta under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

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