Not Just Space, ISRO Will Now Help Map Crime In UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday signed an MoU with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for crime mapping analytics and predictive systems, an official spokesman said.



The MoU was signed here by state police chief O.P. Singh and ISRO's Advanced Data Processing Research Institute Director V. Raghu Venkataraman.



As part of this MoU, data from UP Police, UP 100 and CCTNS will be made available to the relevant department in ISRO and through analytical software, the state police will be able to map, visualize, and create queries and reports about crimes and criminal incidents.



This software will also enable UP Police to analyze crimes and build profiles of the offenders/criminals as well as the complainants, thus helping it in predictive policing.



