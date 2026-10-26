On Camera, 28-Year-Old Newlywed Collapses Outside UP Hotel Room, Dies

A 28-year-old woman collapsed outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and died shortly afterwards, with CCTV footage showing her falling to the ground just as she reached the door.

The woman, identified as Muskan, had been married for about four months and was staying at the hotel with her husband when the incident occurred.

Her family has alleged murder, while police say they are investigating the allegations and awaiting the postmortem report.

The incident took place at Rishabh Hotel in Jhansi on Monday at around 10:50 am. A 47-second CCTV clip that has surfaced on social media shows three people walking through a hotel corridor towards a room. Two people, including her husband, enter first, while Muskan follows behind. As she reaches the doorway, she suddenly collapses outside the room.

Following her collapse, her husband comes and picks her up and goes inside the room.

According to reports, she was rushed to a hospital and later declared dead.

Muskan's parental home is in Jhansi, while her matrimonial home is in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. According to police and family members, she was staying at the hotel with her husband, Nilesh. The couple got married on June 29, 2026.

Following allegations by Muskan's family, police have detained Nilesh for questioning. Family members have also alleged that he had been previously married.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said Sipri Bazar police received information that a woman had been brought dead to the District Hospital.

According to Singh, police reached the hospital and questioned Muskan's husband, who was present there. He told investigators that he and his wife had stayed at Rishabh Hotel the previous night and were checking out in the morning when the incident occurred.

The husband told police that they had gone to the room when Muskan suddenly fell. With the assistance of hotel staff, she was taken by auto-rickshaw to a hospital and later referred to the District Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Singh said the allegations made by the woman's father were being investigated and that further action would be taken after the postmortem report is received.

Family Alleges Husband Misled Them

Muskan's father, Ramji Lal Ahirwar, alleged that his daughter was murdered by her husband.

He said Nilesh arrived in Jhansi on the night of October 23 and took Muskan with him the next day, telling the family he was going to his aunt's house.

However, Ahirwar alleged that instead of taking her there, Nilesh took her to Rishabh Hotel. He said the family later discovered that a hotel booking had been made from October 23 to October 24.

According to Ahirwar, the family received a phone call asking them to come to a hotel and later learned Muskan had been taken to hospital.

He alleged that when questioned, Nilesh gave conflicting explanations before the family reached the District Hospital and found Muskan dead.

Ahirwar said Nilesh claimed that Muskan had fallen and died. However, he expressed suspicion over the circumstances of her death.

Allegation Of Previous Marriage

Ahirwar further alleged that after the wedding, Muskan had informed her family that Nilesh had been married earlier and had not disclosed it before their marriage.

He claimed that the other woman lives in Indore and that Nilesh often compared Muskan to her, saying the other woman was better.

Police said the allegations are being investigated and further action will depend on the findings of the postmortem examination.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam)