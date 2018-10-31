PM Modi To Unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity In Gujarat Today: Live Updates

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue of Unity is built at a cost of Rs. 2,389 crore.

The Statue of Unity, a tribute to freedom movement icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Gujarat's Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Built at a cost of Rs. 2,389 crore, the statue depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl, towering over the Narmada River. Iron was collected from all over the country for the statue of Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India. At 182-metre, the statue is touted as the world's tallest - it is 177 feet higher than China's Spring Temple Buddha, currently the world's tallest statue.

The statue has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been built by Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. It took about 250 engineers and 3,400 labourers to construct the statue in 33 months.

