Doctor Attacked By Cop In Nagpur For Telling Patient His Injury Isn't Serious

Cases have been filed and doctors at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo Hospital) in Nagpur have warned of an indefinite strike after a police officer and his son allegedly assaulted a resident doctor at its premises on November 4.

On that day, a Nagpur City Police head constable's son sustained a minor injury to his hand while cleaning the chain of a two-wheeler. His father took him to the Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Upon reaching the hospital, the head constable demanded immediate treatment for his son. However, a resident doctor, who assessed his injury, said it was minor and advised him to take the son home and apply a dressing. This triggered an argument, and according to reports, the men assaulted the doctor.

The incident has been captured on CCTV.

Footage shows the men arguing with the resident doctor, dressed in a maroon shirt and a stethoscope around his neck, in a hospital room full of beds - each having a patient on them. All of a sudden, the men shove the doctor hard into a bed, almost making him fall.

The verbal argument continues thereafter, and the father-son duo are eventually escorted out of the room by security.

Reports say that the police officer got angry because the doctor prioritised a more critically ill patient. The hospital's Resident Doctors' Association (MARD) has alleged that their colleague was assaulted.

The police officer and his son, on the other hand, also accused the doctor of assault.

Cases have been registered against both parties based on their respective complaints.

The resident doctors' association alleged that instead of taking action against the police officer, filed charges against the very doctor who was assaulted by him. It demanded withdrawal of cases filed against the doctor, arrest of the accused, and suspension of the police officer.

Resident doctors of the Mayo Hospital have also threatened an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.