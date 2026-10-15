Mother Pushes Girl, 6, Into Hyderabad Lake. 3 Men Jump In To Rescue Her

A mother threw her six-year-old daughter into the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Three persons - an autorickshaw driver, a private employee and a businessman - risked their own lives and promptly saved the drowning child. On Wednesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitated them for their courage and presence of mind.

Auto-rickshaw driver Fakhruddin, private employee K Balakrishna and businessman Mohammed Afsar were honoured at the Police Commissionerate in Basheerbagh with shawls and cash rewards for saving the child.

According to police, the incident occurred at Upper Tank Bund in Hyderabad when a woman from Bowenpally, who has two daughters aged eight and six, allegedly pushed her younger daughter into the lake and fled.

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The woman was reportedly distressed over the child's prolonged illness and mounting medical expenses.

Police said the mother had taken both children to Tank Bund and sent the elder daughter away to buy ice cream. She then allegedly pushed the younger girl into the lake when no one was watching.

The child managed to cling to a bamboo stick in the water and screamed for help, reportedly saying that her mother had pushed her into the lake.

Balakrishna, a resident of Moti Nagar in Borabanda, heard the girl's cries and alerted passersby. Fakhruddin, who was driving his auto along Upper Tank Bund, stopped his auto-rickshaw and jumped into the water. With Afsar's assistance, he brought the girl safely to the shore.

Patrolling police personnel shifted the child to Gandhi Hospital for treatment while Domalguda police registered an attempt-to-murder case against the mother and launched an investigation.

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Praising the swift rescue by three good samaritans, Hyderabad police chief Sajjanar said their actions offered an example of humanity and social responsibility.

"At a time when people sometimes remain busy recording videos on their mobile phones instead of helping those in distress, the courage and presence of mind shown by these three citizens are exemplary," he said.

Sajjanar also urged people facing severe personal or financial difficulties to seek assistance rather than take desperate steps.