Mizoram Lifts Total Liqour Ban, Passes Bill To Allow Limited Sale

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said even in Muslim countries with strict bans, special permits are issued to hotels, foreign dignitaries, and tourists.

Read Time: 2 mins
Mizoram Lifts Total Liqour Ban, Passes Bill To Allow Limited Sale
Chief Minister Lalduhoma said he believed the people of Mizoram would support the bill.
Guwahati:

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed during the assembly session today in absence of opposition MLAs, who walked out of the House, saying they could not support the bill as they favored a total liquor ban. 

Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed regret about their exit, saying, "They have accused us of allowing the sale of alcohol, but even in Muslim countries with strict bans, special permits are issued to hotels, foreign dignitaries, and tourists."

He further said while the opposition refused to hear the government's explanation, he believed the people of Mizoram would support the bill.

The amendment allows for the processing of wine and beer from locally harvested fruits such as grapes, dragon fruit, guava, amla, and banana while maintaining the ban on importing beer, liquor, and wine from outside the state.

Under the new provisions, tourists and foreign dignitaries with permission from the Excise Commissioner will be allowed to import IMFL. Additionally, if they require extra bottles, they may procure them from liquor seized by the Excise Commissioner's Office.

Furthermore, individuals advised by medical practitioners to consume alcohol for health reasons will be issued red cards, allowing them to purchase alcohol from the Excise Commissioner's Office.
 

Mizoram, Lalduhoma
