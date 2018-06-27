Missing Tripura Boy Found Dead With Kidneys Missing

The dead body of the boy was found in a rubber garden near his house after hours of search.

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in bordering Simna area of West Tripura on Tuesday evening with sharp injuries and kidneys missing. The boy, identified as Purna Biswas, a student of Class 4 in Bhumihin Colony school, had been reported missing since Tuesday afternoon. His body was found in a rubber garden near his house after hours of search.



The incident led to a huge clash between the residents and the police. Angry residents alleged that police reached the spot two hours after the incident. They reportedly attacked them, breaking their vans in the process.

At least a dozen of police personnel including officer in-charge of the Simna police station Sanjit Sen was seriously injured and hospitalised.

Following the clash, senior police officials reached the spot and assured strict action against the culprits. They also promised financial assistance to the boy's family.



