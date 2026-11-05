"He Is So Humble": Sarah's Family In Karnataka Celebrates Abdul El-Sayed's Win In US Midterms

Thousands of miles away from the celebrations in the United States, a family in Bhatkal, Karnataka, has its own reason to rejoice. As Abdul El-Sayed marks a historic political milestone - becoming the first Muslim senator in the US - his wife Sarah's extended family back in India says the victory is personal.

El-Sayed, whom relatives fondly remember from his visits to Bhatkal for family weddings, is not just a political figure making headlines in America. He is also someone they have known closely, admired for his humility and associated with a family legacy of public service.

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Speaking to NDTV, Sarah's cousins, Jukaku Shamsuddin Zia and Bibi Husna, described the victory as a moment of immense happiness and pride.

"We were all stressed with the counting and the campaigning that was going on. We were in touch with our uncle, who would tell us that they were busy campaigning. But by the grace of God, it has been a lovely victory," Husna said from Bhatkal.

The celebrations, however, were largely virtual. With relatives spread across different parts of the world, the family's WhatsApp groups became the centre of congratulatory messages and updates.

Husna recalled calling her uncle after the results, only to learn that celebrations were still underway at his home, with several family members and guests present.

"All of us are actually very happy, very elated," she said.

A Familiar Face From Family Weddings In Bhatkal

The couple got married in 2006.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Abdul El-Sayed

For relatives in Karnataka, Abdul El-Sayed's connection with Bhatkal goes back several years. Sarah's father, Dr Sayed, made it a point to bring his children to the coastal town so they could remain connected to their roots and extended family.

He and Sarah visited Bhatkal for a cousin's wedding more than a decade ago, spending three to four days with relatives. The family remembers him as someone who was warm, approachable and deeply interested in conversations.

"He was very humble and very good. It was lovely to talk to him because he has so much knowledge and understanding, but at the same time, he is very mannered and never puts anybody down," Husna recalled, caalling Abdul El-Sayed "Damad of Karnataka".

Zia also remembered Abdul's fondness for Bhatkali cuisine, particularly its distinctive biryani and local preparations. He spoke about the region's signature chilli paste, known as 'lonmiri', which gives its dishes a characteristic flavour.

A Grandfather's Legacy Of Public Service

For Zia, who lives in Bengaluru, the political milestone also brings back memories of his grandfather, the late JH Shamsuddin, who served as a minister in the erstwhile Mysore State.

He sees striking similarities between his grandfather and Abdul, particularly their commitment to public service and personal integrity.

"The two things I find very similar between my grandfather and Abdul El-Sayed are their honesty and clean personalities, and their deep yearning to serve people for the cause of truth. They are straightforward personalities. There is nothing two-faced about them," he said.

Zia said his grandfather believed in serving humanity while remaining honest and incorruptible. Those principles, he believes, are reflected in the political message associated with Abdul.

'A Victory Against Hatred And Corruption'

The family sees the victory as more than a personal or political achievement. Husna described it as a triumph against Islamophobia, bullying and smear campaigning.

"In spite of the Islamophobia that has been prevalent throughout the world, he has come out of it with flying colours. For us, it's a victory not only of Abdul, but also a victory against corruption, against bullying power and against smear campaigning," she said.

Zia, meanwhile, pointed to the political ideas associated with El-Sayed, including "Money out of politics, money into our pockets" and "Healthcare for all".

He said these were aspirations that resonated beyond the United States, including in India, where people too yearn for leaders committed to clean governance and public welfare.

"We in India would also like to have leaders of this calibre, uncorrupt and committed to a cause that serves humanity. We yearn for such leadership," he said.

But the celebrations also come with a sense of responsibility and concern. Husna said the family was conscious of the expectations surrounding Abdul's new role and was praying that he would deliver on his promises while remaining safe.

"We are at the same time concerned about him doing his job and also his safety and the family's safety," she said.

For the extended family in Bhatkal, the moment has put their hometown on an international map. As Husna put it, the world suddenly feels smaller when a major political victory thousands of miles away has such close connections back home.

The family is now looking ahead, hoping that Abdul's political journey will bring the changes he has promised - and that Bhatkal's unexpected connection with American politics will be remembered for the right reasons.