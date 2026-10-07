3 Men Try To Pull Nagaland Woman Into Mercedes At Delhi Hotel Parking Lot

Three men allegedly harassed a north-eastern woman and tried to forcibly pull her into their Mercedes car at a five star hotel in New Delhi, police said.

The men also assaulted the woman's friends, the police said, with hockey sticks and iron rods when they intervened.

The incident, which was reported from Chanakyapuri, took place at around 3:30 am on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the woman had gone to the hotel with her friends. While they were returning from the washroom, the three accused, who were travelling in a white Mercedes car, allegedly approached them and tried to stop them and forcibly pulled the woman into the vehicle.

"We were coming out of the washroom when three unknown men tried to grab us and pull us into their car. When our doctor friends intervened, the men attacked him with a hockey stick and an iron rod, leaving him injured," the woman told news agency ANI.

The woman claimed that the men had no number plate on the car and that the police were reluctant to file her complaint.

"They had removed their car's number plate. We called the police, but the men remained in their car and tried to drive towards us. We were taken to the police station, but despite repeatedly requesting action, the police did not initially register an FIR or record our complaint," the woman claimed.

"We were five people, and they were three people. I am from Nagaland and have been living in Delhi for many years. I want the truth to come out and want them to be arrested, because this is an attempt to murder and kidnapping," she said further.

The woman was taken to RML Hospital, where she underwent a medical examination. Police said the case was registered on the basis of her complaint and the medical report.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and other evidence in the case. The medical reports are also being examined to ascertain the injuries suffered by those involved, they said.