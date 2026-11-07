Married UP Man Sets Self On Fire In Delhi After Friend's Daughter Refuses To Marry Him

The victim, Sandeep, was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he lived with his wife and two children.

He frequently visited a friend's house, during which he developed feelings for his 20-year-old daughter, who works at a utensil factory in Wazirpur and lives alone in Delhi.

According to police, Sandeep would often call the woman, and she had stopped speaking to him for some time. Upset, he came to Delhi on Thursday.

On Friday, he reached the factory carrying two bottles of petrol and insisted the woman marry him. When she refused, he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire, police said.

Factory workers rushed to his rescue, doused the flames and took him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the suicide note, Sandeep claimed that the woman broke off their friendship and blamed it for his self-immolation.

The woman has denied being in any relationship with him, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and Sandeep's family has been informed, they said.