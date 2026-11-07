Man Run Over By Speeding Bus While Crossing Road In Gurugram

A man died while crossing the road after allegedly being run over by a speeding bus near Chhath Ghat at Gurugram's Baba Prakash Puri Chowk on Saturday, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene, sent the body to the mortuary, and has initiated further action, they said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been established, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify him.

According to locals, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday. The accident was so severe that the individual died on the spot.

Traces of blood were visible at the scene, and the body of the victim had been covered with a blanket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)