Mahatama Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Stirring Quotes From 'Father Of Nation'

Mahatama Gandhi had said, "My Life is my message".

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the oppressive British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948 at the age of 78. Nathuram Godse, a Hindu fanatic, was found guilty of murdering him and was executed the following year. Mahatama Gandhi led a non-violent Indian mass freedom movement - Satyagraha - which has been exemplary for the whole world. His words continue to inspire young and old. Mahatama Gandhi's death anniversary is also observed as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas.