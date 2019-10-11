Assembly Election 2019: Haryana Congress Releases Poll Manifesto

Maharashtra, Haryana Elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala are among the top leaders who will hit the campaign trail for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 11, 2019 12:19 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with Kumari Selja released the manifesto. (File)

New Delhi: 

BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala are among the top leaders who will hit the campaign trail for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana today. Mr Shah is scheduled to hold public gatherings in Maharashtra's Sangli, Akkalkot, Tuljapur and Latur districts. In Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath will hold two public meetings in Colaba and Kandivali area. Randeep Surjewala, who is the in-charge of Congress' communication wing, will hold multiple public meetings in Haryana.
 

Here are the live updates ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections 2019:




Oct 11, 2019
12:13 (IST)
Congress Releases Haryana Manifesto
Oct 11, 2019
12:08 (IST)
Haryana Elections 2019
The Congress has released its election manifesto in Haryana.
