Maha Kumbh: Hospitals Built At 3 Police Stations Between Varansasi, Prayagraj

Hospitals have been built at three police stations premises on National Highway 19 between Varanasi and Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees coming to the holy city for Maha Kumbh.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik on Sunday said that hospitals have been built in Aurai, Gopiganj and Unj police station premises of the Bhadohi district.

All the three hospitals will start functioning smoothly on January 14.

One of the routes for people from many states including Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh to reach Prayagraj is through Bhadohi, Mangalik told PTI.

Out of the 82-km stretch between Varanasi and Prayagraj, 45 km falls in Bhadohi district, he said, adding that lakhs of devotees coming to Maha Kumbh will pass through this route.

So, these hospitals will be helpful for devotees who need medical assistance, the SP said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar Chak said a doctor, paramedical staff and all the necessary medicines will be available round-the-clock at these hospitals.

Apart from this, these hospitals will be in contact with other government and private hospitals for any emergency situation, the CMO said, adding that an ambulance will be present at every police station hospital.

