Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

High Court Rejects Giribala Singh's Bail In Twisha Sharma Death Case

The plea was rejected by a single bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari after the completion of arguments by defence and prosecution counsels on October 26.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
High Court Rejects Giribala Singh's Bail In Twisha Sharma Death Case
The court cited the gravity of allegations and evidence including CCTV and post-mortem.
Jabalpur:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former district judge Giribala Singh in the alleged suicide case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma on the ground investigation was still on and key forensic and digital extraction reports were awaited.

The plea was rejected by a single bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari after the completion of arguments by defence and prosecution counsels on October 26.

The 23-page order on Singh's bail application was uploaded in the evening by the high court, advocate Anurag Shrivastava, representing Sharma's family, said.

In his order, Justice Nirankari said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the nature and gravity of the allegations, the material collected during investigations, the circumstances immediately preceding the death of the deceased, the CCTV footage, the post-mortem reports and, particularly, the fact that further investigation under Section 193(9) of the BNSS is still in progress and important forensic reports and digital extraction reports are awaited, this court is not inclined to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the bail plea is hereby rejected."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma, Twisha Sharma Murder
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com