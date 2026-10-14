'5-Star Stay, BMW On 90,000 Pay': Spotlight On Ex-Cop Sachin Waze's Lifestyle

The lifestyle of former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze - specifically his use of expensive cars and a prolonged stay at a five-star hotel - came up during a hearing at the Bombay High Court today. While hearing a petition challenging the bail granted to Vaze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the court questioned how an officer holding the rank of Assistant Police Inspector (API) could use high-end vehicles like Mercedes and BMWs. The court also raised questions regarding his alleged 100-day stay at Mumbai's Oberoi Hotel.

Questions Regarding Use Of Mercedes And BMW

During the hearing, the NIA highlighted several aspects of Vaze's lifestyle to the court. The agency stated that Vaze used luxury vehicles such as Mercedes and BMWs. It was noted that he used these cars to commute not only to his office but also to 'Varsha' - the official home of the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The court questioned how it was possible for an officer of the API rank within the police department to use such expensive vehicles. The agency informed the court that the monthly salary for an officer holding this position is approximately Rs 90,000. In this context, the court raised questions about the correlation between Vaze's income and his lifestyle.

100-Day Stay At Oberoi Hotel

The issue of Vaze's alleged stay at Mumbai's Oberoi Hotel for approximately 100 days was also raised during the hearing. The high court sought to know how a police officer earning a monthly salary of around Rs 90,000 could afford the expenses of staying at a five-star hotel for such an extended period.

Citing these circumstances, the NIA presented its arguments regarding the allegations of extortion and misuse of official position against Vaze. However, the questions raised in court cannot, in themselves, be considered conclusive proof of any charge. Judicial scrutiny of the specific allegations and the evidence presented in their support is yet to take place.

Antilia Explosives Case And Mansukh Hiren's Murder

Sachin Vaze's name surfaced in connection with the discovery of an SUV laden with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Antilia', and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. The NIA has investigated these cases and has consistently made serious allegations regarding Vaze's role.

The high court questioned the investigating agency regarding gelatin sticks found in the SUV parked outside Antilia. The court sought to know the source of these sticks and why it could not be traced during the investigation.

The NIA said Vaze did not cooperate with the investigation. The court's queries on this aspect brought issues concerning the investigation and the available evidence back to the forefront of the proceedings.

The NIA had approached the Bombay High Court challenging the bail granted to Vaze. It sought for the stay on the relief granted to him to continue. The high court then upheld the stay.