Minister Hardeep Singh Puri To Contest From Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Hardeep Singh Puri will contest from Punjab's Amritsar (File Photo)

The BJP on Sunday announced its seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election, nominating Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting lawmakers from Delhi.

The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Mr Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority.

The party has fielded its four sitting lawmakers from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

