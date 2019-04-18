Congess's H Vasanthakumar Is The Richest Candidate In Phase 2

H Vasanthakumar also declared a 45 per cent increase in income in the past five years.

Congress leader H Vasanthakumar, who is contesting from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, is the richest candidate in the phase two of Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by the election watchdog - Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In his poll affidavit, Mr Vasanthakumar, who owns a consumer durable retail chain, declared assets of Rs 412 crore. He also declared a 45 per cent increase in income in the past five years.

The Congress leader, also a sitting member of legislative assembly, and his spouse are shareholders in Vasanth & Co Media Network Private Limited, which owns the Tamil satellite television channel ''Vasanth.''

The ADR list of candidates with highest assets in phase two of Lok Sabha elections has three Congress candidates on the top three spots.

Congress candidate Uday Singh, contesting from Bihar's Purnia, is at number two spot with assets worth Rs 340 crore. Congress's DK Suresh, contesting from Karnataka's Bangalore Rural, has declared assets worth Rs 338 crore, according to the report.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Hema Malini, contesting from UP's Mathura, is at the fourth spot. She has declared assets worth Rs 250 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats are voting today. Polls in Vellore were cancelled after the recovery of a huge amount of cash from alleged associates of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, the son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan.

The second phase of national elections is being held in 95 parliamentary constituencies in 11 states and one union territory - Pondichery.

The seven-phased national elections, which began on April 11, will continue till May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.



(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.