'Let's Visit Mumbai Temple': How Tiger Shroff Shooting Accused Was Tricked

Babita, one of the women accused in the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shooting case, was "tricked" by another accused, Radha, under the pretext of visiting temples in Mumbai, her family claimed.

According to Babita's family, Radha did not disclose her "true purpose" of going to Mumbai to Babita, adding that she did not have any knowledge of the weapons or the shooting plot.

Babita's father, Ramjanam Ram, said that he has "full faith" in the justice system.

However, he asserted that if his daughter is guilty, then she should be punished.

Babita (23) is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. She used to work as a packer in Haryana's Sonipat.

Tiger Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, was shot at on Sunday evening when he had gone to play football in Mumbai's Juhu. As his BMW car bisected the fans waiting at the gate of the compound to catch a glimpse of the actor, two men opened fire on the vehicle in front of them and fired around six to seven rounds of bullets. One of the two attackers then pointed a gun directly at Shroff. However, his gun jammed, leaving the actor unharmed.

Shroff's driver and a bystander were injured in the attack.

Shortly after the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility, citing Shroff's proximity to actor Salman Khan - whom the gang has been attempting to target over a blackbuck poaching case.

The shooters - Hrithik alias Roshan (22) from Bihar, Rehan (18), and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana - were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota. According to sources, the three reportedly had links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had planned to flee to Nepal.

Radha and Babita were subsequently arrested at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Two more accused, Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), were arrested from Haryana's Sonipat.

How the shooters carried out attack

According to sources, Kunal - who was recently released on bail - met Anil Pandit, a gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who allegedly ordered the attack on Shroff through a friend. Kunal allegedly procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar.

He then met Radha, whom he convinced to transport the gun to Mumbai.

On October 15, Kunal took Radha and Babita to the New Delhi Railway Station for their journey to Mumbai. They remained in touch via an encrypted app, and he relayed Anil Pandit's instructions to them. Two days later, they got off at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station and checked into a hotel - where another accused took the bag with weapons from Radha.

The next day, the three men attacked Shroff.

At the same time of the attack, Radha and Babita boarded the Haridwar Express from Dadar and left Mumbai for Delhi.

The police are closely investigating Babita's background, her past contacts, and Mumbai-Delhi connections after recording her family's claims.

The Azamgarh police, in coordination with the Delhi and Mumbai police, have also joined the investigation, officials said.

(With inputs from Hrithik Ganakwar)