Kolkata Woman In Her 40s Burnt To Death Allegedly By Her Mother The woman got into an argument with her mother and when things went out of control, her mother allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire

As the world celebrates Mother's Day tomorrow, a woman in West Bengal was burnt to death allegedly by her mother who got "tired of her activities".



Shefali Samanta, who was in her 40s, would leave home at night and return late which irked her family, police said. On Thursday when she returned home late, she got into an argument with her mother and when things went out of control, her mother allegedly poured petrol on Shefali and set her on fire at their home in Gobindapur village in Kolkata.



"She used to disappear at night and on Thursday she went missing. I searched for her, but I couldn't find her anywhere. Her frequent disappearances were stressing me out. When she returned home that night, I asked her where she was. She started arguing with me and I lost my temper," Anjali Samanta, the woman's mother told the police.



After the incident, Anjali alerted the locals and Shefali was rushed to Tamluk Government hospital where she was declared brought dead.



Anjali Samanta surrendered at the Tamluk police station the next morning and she was arrested. A case of murder has been registered against the woman.





