Karunanidhi Strode Stage Of Tamil Politics Like A Colossus: Rahul Gandhi

M Karunanidhi was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on July 28.

One of Tamil Nadu's tallest leaders, DMK patriarch and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi died this evening at a hospital in Chennai after spending 11 days in intensive care. The Kauvery Hospital, where the 94-year-old leader was admitted, said in a statement: "Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond". Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after developing a urinary tract infection. His health deteriorated over days and the hospital on Monday said his condition was "critical".

Condolences and tributes started pouring in soon after the death of Karunanidhi.

India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Saddened to hear about the death of M Karunanidhi. He has left a rich heritage behind President Ram Nath Kovind

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul Actor, politician Rajinikanth