Karunanidhi Strode Stage Of Tamil Politics Like A Colossus: Rahul Gandhi

One of Tamil Nadu's tallest leaders, DMK patriarch and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi died this evening at a hospital in Chennai after spending 11 days in intensive care. The Kauvery Hospital, where the 94-year-old leader was admitted, said in a statement: "Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond". Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after developing a urinary tract infection. His health deteriorated over days and the hospital on Monday said his condition was "critical".
Condolences and tributes started pouring in soon after the death of Karunanidhi.
- India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Saddened to hear about the death of M Karunanidhi. He has left a rich heritage behind
President Ram Nath Kovind
- Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure,
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
- Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul
Actor, politician Rajinikanth