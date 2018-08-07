Karunanidhi Strode Stage Of Tamil Politics Like A Colossus: Rahul Gandhi

Condolences and tributes started pouring in soon after the death of Karunanidhi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2018 20:38 IST
M Karunanidhi was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on July 28.

New Delhi: 

One of Tamil Nadu's tallest leaders, DMK patriarch and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi died this evening at a hospital in Chennai after spending 11 days in intensive care. The Kauvery Hospital, where the 94-year-old leader was admitted, said in a statement: "Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond". Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after developing a urinary tract infection. His health deteriorated over days and the hospital on Monday said his condition was "critical". 

Condolences and tributes started pouring in soon after the death of Karunanidhi.  

  • India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Saddened to hear about the death of M Karunanidhi. He has left a rich heritage behind

    President Ram Nath Kovind

  • Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

  • Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure,

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

  • Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul

    Actor, politician Rajinikanth

     

