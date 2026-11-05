Karnataka Man Catches Employee With Daughter At Home, Beats Him To Death With Bat

A man allegedly beat his own employee to death after catching him with his daughter at his house in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. The victim has been identified as Kiran, from Kerala, while the accused is Anand Raj, who is from Tamil Nadu.

Accused Anand Raj runs a small factory manufacturing sweet corn-making machines and had employed Kiran there nearly two years ago.

According to the police, Kiran had allegedly developed a relationship with Anand Raj's daughter. The accused was reportedly unhappy about the relationship.

On Monday, Anand Raj told his daughter that he was travelling to his village in Tamil Nadu. However, he returned to Yelahanka along with his wife later that afternoon. Meanwhile, Kiran had visited the house and was in a room with Anand's daughter when he allegedly caught them together.

Following this, Anand Raj sent his daughter to a relative's house in Chikkaballapur along with her mother. He allegedly detained Kiran inside the house and assaulted him brutally with a bat throughout the night.

The following afternoon, Anand Raj allegedly kicked Kiran in the lower abdomen, following which he collapsed and died. The accused reportedly took him to a hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors confirmed his death.

The incident came to light after the Yelahanka police were alerted. Police visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

Anand Raj's daughter is reportedly pursuing her second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) in Mysuru and staying in a hostel. She had come home for the Dasara holidays, during which she allegedly became close to Kiran.

The Yelahanka police have registered a murder case and arrested Anand Raj and further investigation is underway.

