Karnataka Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes On 15 Seats Today, BS Yediyurappa Faces Big Test

Counting for the bypolls on 15 Assembly Seats of Karnataka will be held today. The bypolls were held on December 5 for 15 Assembly seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. The ruling BJP needs to win at least seven seats to claim a majority in the House, which will have a strength of 224 after the bypolls, with 2 seats still vacant. The BJP currently has 105 MLAS (106 including the support of an independent candidate) while the Congress has 66 and the JDS 34.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am with results likely to be declared by the afternoon. Twelve of the 15 seats were previously held by the Congress and the remaining three by the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).

Here are the Live Updates On Karnataka Bypoll Result: