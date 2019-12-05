Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: Voting Begins For 15 Assembly Seats

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: Voting has started in 15 assembly constituencies across Karnataka.

Voting has started in 15 assembly constituencies across Karnataka today with the ruling BJP government hoping to win at least six to remain in power. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. As many as 37.78 lakh people are expected to cast their votes.

The by-elections are being held to fill the vacancies caused due to the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and Janata Dal-Secular MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to take over in its stead.

The BJP needs to win at least six to retain its majority in the 225-member assembly, which would still have two vacant ones in Maski and RR Nagar. The BJP currently has 105 MLAs (including an independent) while the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular have 66 and 34 respectively. There is also a Bahujan Samaj Party member, a nominated member and the Speaker.



Here are the live updates on Karnataka Assembly Bypolls