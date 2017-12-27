Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-Elect To Take Oath Today

Jai Ram Thakur swearing in: The Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect is to take oath today at 11 am.

Here are the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur:

The swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is to take place today at the historic Ridge Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are expected at the ceremony which is to take place at 11 am. The names or number of ministers in the new Himachal government has not been revealed yet. Yesterday, Vijay Rupani was sworn-in as the Gujarat chief minister.