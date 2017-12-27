Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-Elect To Take Oath Today

Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are expected to be present at the ceremony.

Jai Ram Thakur swearing in: The Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect is to take oath today at 11 am.

New Delhi:  The swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is to take place today at the historic Ridge Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are expected at the ceremony which is to take place at 11 am. The names or number of ministers in the new Himachal government has not been revealed yet. Yesterday, Vijay Rupani was sworn-in as the Gujarat chief minister. 
 

Here are the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur: 




Dec 27, 2017
09:08 (IST)

New Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be a blend of old and new faces

Dec 27, 2017
08:46 (IST)
Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony

As Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister in Shimla this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be in attendance.
Dec 27, 2017
08:30 (IST)
People start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Himachal Pradesh

Dec 27, 2017
08:06 (IST)

Massive security and other arrangements in place for the swearing-in ceremony at the historic Ridge Maidan

