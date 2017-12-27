Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-Elect To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh is to take place today at the historic Ridge Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are expected at the ceremony which is to take place at 11 am. The names or number of ministers in the new Himachal government has not been revealed yet. Yesterday, Vijay Rupani was sworn-in as the Gujarat chief minister.
Here are the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur:
Jai Ram Thakur Swearing-In: PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony
As Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as Himachal Pradesh chief minister in Shimla this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be in attendance.
People start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Himachal Pradesh
No more content