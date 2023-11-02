Insurgents Under Manipur Ceasefire Not Found At 2 Designated Camps In Border District: Sources

Security forces in Manipur's Moreh after patrolling in the border town

Two camps of insurgent groups that had signed a tripartite ceasefire agreement with the centre and the Manipur government were found completely empty in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, where a senior police officer was shot dead by an insurgent sniper on Tuesday, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

Known as the 'suspension of operations' (SoO) agreement, at least 25 Kuki insurgent groups that have signed it have to stay at designated camps as per the ground rules of the agreement.

The SoO agreement makes it mandatory for the insurgents to keep their weapons in locked storage at the designated camps, to be monitored jointly by the insurgents and the security forces regularly.

When joint teams of security forces went on patrols in Tengnoupal today to search for insurgents who shot police officer Chingtham Anand, they found two of the designated camps at T Yangnom and D Monophai village deserted, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV, requesting anonymity.

The police officer was shot dead by a sniper while overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh, to be used by the state forces to fly in from the state capital Imphal 115 km away as the highway has been blocked by miscreants at many places.

Sources said insurgents leaving the designated camps in huge numbers raises concerns over whether the SoO agreement ground rules are being followed at all. The SoO agreement has come under intense criticism from the valley-majority Meiteis, who alleged the heavily-armed insurgents have been coming out of their designated camps and attacking villages.

Purported visuals of a security forces patrol on a narrow, hilly road while approaching what is claimed to be a SoO group camp near Moreh shows booby traps and wires running across the road, which when inadvertently touched while walking would result in anti-personnel mine or improvised explosive device (IED) detonation. NDTV could not independently verify the visuals.

Some scooters, a car, bulletproof vests and other material left behind by insurgents have been recovered, the police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Search Operations and Recovery of Items:



Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas in Moreh, Tengnoupal district and recovered 03(three) local made Pipe guns, 07(seven) vehicles (4-wheeler-01, 2-wheeler-06), 02(two) bullet proof vest... pic.twitter.com/NiRhaPMoWf — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) November 2, 2023

Kukis Ask Centre To Withdraw Manipur Police From Moreh

The hill-majority Kukis have strongly refuted allegations that the SoO groups are involved in the violence, and accused the Manipur government of using the state forces to drive out Kukis from Moreh and other areas.

Several Kuki civil society groups have asked the centre to withdraw the Manipur Police from Moreh town.

"The Kuki Inpi Manipur have made repeated appeals to the government of India to withdraw the police commandos from Moreh to prevent any untoward incident against the minority Kuki-Zo community," the civil society group Kuki Inpi said in a statement.

The Kuki group Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in a statement, after the Manipur Police officer was shot dead on Tuesday, criticised Chief Minister N Biren Singh over what it claimed was inequality on treatment of two cases of cop deaths - one was Onkhomang Haokip, who was killed in September, and the other was Tuesday's casualty.

Referring to Haokip's death, the ITLF said, "... The Chief Minister's Office remained startlingly mute on social media, and no immediate action to investigate was taken. Moreover, a meagre ex-gratia was announced... The brutal and cowardly assault on officer Haokip left his family bereft, yet the government's indifference was palpable."

The violence in Manipur has killed over 180 people and left thousands internally displaced.