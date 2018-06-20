Indian Woman Gives Birth At Bangladesh Railway Station Roksana Akter, aged 30, and the newborn have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman gave birth to the baby in Kamalapur Railway Police Station in Bangladesh (Representational) Dhaka: An Indian woman gave birth to a baby inside the toilet of a railway station in Dhaka.



Roksana Akter, aged 30, and the newborn have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, bdnews24 reported on Tuesday.



Yasin Faruq, the officer-in-charge of the Kamalapur Railway Police Station where the incident took place, said the woman and the child were first taken to the Mugda Hospital on Monday night after she had given birth.



Ms Akter's husband Abdul, a Bangladeshi citizen, was a furniture trader in India.



After the wedding, he took her to his sister's home in Narayananj but he fled after stealing her passport some days ago, the police officer said.









