Indian Techie Creates Wildlife Warning System After Losing Mother In Bear Attack

Losing a loved one in a wildlife attack can leave a family with unimaginable pain. But for 33-year-old Indian software engineer Mudasir Ali, the loss of his mother in a bear attack in Kashmir became a reason to use technology to protect others from similar incidents. He developed an online early-warning system that alerts people about the presence of dangerous wild animals near their homes and other locations.

Ali created Wildping, a free website where people can report sightings of wild animals, including Himalayan black bears and leopards. Whenever someone reports an animal sighting, the platform sends alerts to users in nearby areas, helping them stay cautious and avoid possible encounters.

Ali launched the platform in October, marking the first anniversary of his mother's death.

According to official data, at least 50 people have been killed, and hundreds more have been injured in wildlife attacks in the region since 2023.

Speaking to AFP, Ali said that after his mother's death, he wanted to use his technical skills to develop something that could help people living in areas where wildlife attacks frequently take place. He said he had experienced the pain of losing someone to such an incident and did not want other families to go through the same experience.

Human-wildlife conflict has become a growing concern across the Himalayan region. Deforestation and shrinking natural habitats are bringing wild animals closer to human settlements, increasing the chances of encounters.

Wildping aims to give people a warning before they come across dangerous animals. Users can create alert zones around specific locations, such as their homes, farms, schools and the routes children take to reach school. If a bear or another reported animal is spotted near these areas, users receive an alert on their phones.

The website explains that the system cannot completely prevent human-wildlife conflict but can give families a few extra minutes to take precautions. This could mean keeping children indoors, avoiding a particular walking route or calling for help.

Wildping Gets 9,000 Visitors In Less Than A Month

Wildping is available in three languages, English, Hindi and Urdu. The platform has received a positive response since its launch. It attracted around 9,000 visitors in less than a month, with hundreds of users returning regularly.

One of its users, 34-year-old Yasir Iqbal, said he reported a bear sighting through the platform after spotting the animal the previous week. He added that many people in his village had also started using the website.

Iqbal described Wildping as a useful platform that could help save lives by keeping people informed about places where wild animals have been spotted.