Indian Cyclist Attempting Fastest Journey Across South America Dies In Chile

A 36-year-old Indian cyclist died after being run over by a vehicle in Chile during his pursuit to break the world record for the fastest 10,000 km journey across South America on a standard bicycle, according to media reports.

Mohit Kohli was run over by a minibus on Route 5 in the Pozo Almonte commune at 8.30 am (local time) Wednesday, local radio network Radio Paulina reported, quoting officials.

According to Pozo Almonte Fire Department superintendent Efrain Lillo, Kohli died on the spot.

Personnel from the national law enforcement agency reached the spot to carry out initial investigations and clarify the causes of the accident, the report said.

"Due to the severity of his injuries, he unfortunately lost his life," said Lieutenant Alexis Gutierrez Corbalan from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section (SIAT) of the Iquique Police.

"That is why the presence of this investigative team was requested in order to analyse the elements and traces present on the road to determine the dynamics and the underlying cause of this accident," the report quoted him as saying.

Kohli was documenting his journey on his social media account, according to which, his goal was to set the fastest cycling record from Cartagena, Colombia to Ushuaia, Argentina.

According to the local news portal Cooperativa.cl, the cyclist began his journey on January 22 in Cartagena. His journey consisted of a 10,000-kilometre trip during which he passed through Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and recently Chile.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Record, the record for the fastest journey across South America was set by Michael Strasser from Austria, who took 41 days and 41 minutes to achieve it in 2018.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)